Tim Conn, Maryville, was selected as the West Nodaway Elementary Principal for the 2021-22 school year.

Conn is a graduate of WN in 1998. He has a bachelor’s from Northwest Missouri State University in physical education, a master’s in administration and a specialist as superintendent from William Woods University.

He is starting his 17th year in education: 10 years as a teacher, coach and athletic director and six years of prior experience as a principal. He has one year as the pre-kindergarten through 12th at Ridgeway, five years as the middle school, high school principal at North Nodaway, and now elementary principal at WN.

He and his wife, Jacqui who teaches English and drama at Maryville High School, have five children, Brinley, a 10th grader; Julie, eighth grade, Jonah, fifth grade; Elliott, kindergarten; and Dash, who is three-years old.

“My goals are to get to know the students and staff at West Nodaway as fast as possible,” Conn said. “Begin the new school year with positivity and excitement and, crossing fingers, establish a new normal, post COVID-19 pandemic.

“I plan to work collectively with the school board, administration, faculty and students to make learning and success a priority at West Nodaway,” he said.

“We are very pleased to bring Tim on board as our elementary principal and special education director,” Superintendent Mitch Barnes said. “This is really a homecoming for him as he is a West Nodaway graduate. His experience and expertise will serve the West Nodaway community and students well. I look forward to working with him as a member of our team.”

“I am honored to be coming home to West Nodaway,” Conn said. “I know, first hand, how great the students, staff and community of West Nodaway R-I are and I look forward to bringing my experience, knowledge and passion to provide the best education possible for our students. It is a blessing to be the elementary principal at West Nodaway and I can’t wait to get started.”