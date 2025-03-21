The organization, Persisterhood – St. Joseph, will host an “Empty Chair Town Hall Meeting” for 6th District Congressman Sam Graves at 6 pm, Monday, March 24, at Rolling Hills Library’s Upper Story Community Room, 1904 N. Belt Highway, St. Joseph.

The town hall is open to the public and to the media. Doors open at 5:45 pm. A Zoom option will be available, which will be recorded and made available online. Fourteen speakers will be giving testimonies, written, factual presentations addressed to Graves about the disastrous impact in the 6th District of the DOGE cuts and presidential executive orders.

Dr. Jane Frick, St. Joseph Persisterhood Co-facilitator, will host the town hall.

Persisterhood is a local women’s group, mostly women in their 50s, 60s and retirement, that does community service, voter registration drives, educational outreach, etc.

The meeting agenda with Zoom invite is available at drive.google.com/file/d/1L41x- FBI6sA8-9XSQlHYB7FSDbcjMeE9/ view. This agenda will be updated on Sunday, March 23, with the complete roster of speakers and links to their written testimonies.