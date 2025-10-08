Northwest Missouri State University’s Concert Band will perform its first concert of the fall semester on Thursday, Oct. 9.

The performance, which is free and open to the public, begins at 7 pm in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building.

The Concert Band, under the direction of Dr. Max Gerhart, who joined the Northwest faculty this fall as a music lecturer, will play works representing distinct musical traditions, from the music of Appalachia to traditional French dances.

“The Concert Band at Northwest serves several invaluable functions,” Gerhart said. “It encourages engagement and collaboration between our students and the Maryville community. It provides a free and high-quality musical product for all to enjoy, and it gives our musicians real-world performance opportunities.”

Founded in 2021, the Concert Band features brass, woodwind, percussion and string bass instruments. It performs music from a variety of time periods and styles – from historically significant works to new band compositions and premieres. There are no auditions to join the ensemble, which is open to all Northwest students and employees as well as residents of the community. The ensemble presents two concerts during both the fall and spring semesters.

The Concert Band will give its second performance of the fall on Tuesday, Nov. 11, with the Northwest Concert Choir.