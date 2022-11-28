Conception Abbey and Tri-C Partners 4 Progress are planning once again to help families in northwest Missouri in need during this year’s celebration of #GivingTuesday, occurring this year on November 29.

#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy to kick off the holiday giving season following the widely recognized shopping events of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

This year’s #GivingTuesday event at Conception Abbey will begin at 6 pm, Tuesday, November 29, in the St. Raphael Welcome Center, on the campus of Conception Abbey. Eleven local families have been adopted, and the Abbey and Tri-C Partners 4 Progress are currently seeking donations of items and financial contributions to help make Christmas a little brighter for them and others in need.

“The activities we do and the donations we receive all go to these adopted families, to local food pantries and shelters, and to those alone or without family during Christmas,” said Kaity Holtman, director of communications. “There is a real need right here in our surrounding communities, and this event is a great way to come together to make a difference to those who need us most.”

As always, there are several ways community members can be part of this event. On the evening of the event, we will decorate Christmas trees, fill stockings, wrap gifts, stuff teddy bears, hand-tie blankets, signed cards and color pictures.

Donations of all kinds can be dropped off during the event or at Conception Abbey anytime before December 7. This includes items from the adopted families list, nonperishable food items and personal hygiene items for local food banks, baby items for area mothers that need assistance, personal hygiene items for local outreach programs, and stocking stuffers for children and adults.