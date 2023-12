The monks of Conception Abbey invite the public to the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception at Conception Abbey, both in person and via livestream at conceptionabbey.org/live for Christmas services.

• December 25: Christmas Day Midnight Mass, Pre-Midnight Mass with Christmas music begins at 11:35 pm. Reception following the mass in the guest dining room of St. Joseph Hall.

• December 25: Christmas Day Mass at 11 a.m.