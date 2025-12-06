Community Services is looking for help to make the holidays a little brighter for Nodaway Countians.

Cathy Rybolt, special projects coordinator for Community Services, Inc., said there are currently 70 families with 185 children who need a little help this Christmas. There are also 15 seniors or disabled individuals who would appreciate a food basket.

Rybolt has a wish list for each family that includes clothing sizes and other needs. She also has a list of food items for seniors. To sponsor a senior or a family, contact Rybolt at 660.582.3113 or crybolt@csinwmo.org. Monetary donations are always welcome.

Community Services is looking to have all donated items turned in by Monday, December 15.