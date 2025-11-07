Community Services, 1212 B South Main Street, Maryville, is collecting new or gently used coats for children.

The greatest need for children’s coats is now through Monday, November 17, but any coats for children and adults will be accepted at any time throughout the year. Hats and gloves are also needed items.

Community Services is open 7:30 am to 5 pm, Monday through Thursday. Monetary donations are accepted to purchase items as needed. Checks may be sent to Community Services, PO Box 328, Maryville, MO 64468.