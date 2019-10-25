Northwest Missouri State University’s Emergency and Disaster Management (EDM) program invites students, employees and community members to participate in its free Campus-Community Emergency Response Team (C-CERT) training this fall.

“Disaster can strike anytime and anywhere,” said Dr. Mark Corson, a Northwest professor of geography and CERT instructor. “CERT training prepares people to be responders rather than victims. I encourage everyone to take this course so you can help you family, neighbors, and community when disaster strikes. The training is very hands on, and actually a lot of fun.”

Northwest’s EDM program will offer its free basic C-CERT training course October 31 and November 1-3 in Room 3520 of the Garrett-Strong Science Building as well as other university facilities. Training times are: 6 to 10 pm, Thursday, October 31; 6 to 10 pm, Friday, November 1; 8 am to 5 pm, Saturday, November 2 and 8 am to 5 pm, Sunday, November 3.

The CERT training program is a 24-hour Federal Emergency Management Agency course designed to educate citizens about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their communities. The program trains participants in basic disaster response skills, including fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations.

Using training learned in the classroom and during exercises, CERT participants can assist others in their neighborhood, campus or workplace when professional responders are not immediately available to help.

C-CERT trainers include Corson and John Carr, an instructor of emergency and disaster management at Northwest. In addition to teaching courses within the EDM program, Corson and Carr have extensive experience in conducting disaster response training in locations including Florida and New York.