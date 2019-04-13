Northwest Missouri State University will host a screening of “Paris to Pittsburgh,” a National Geographic documentary about issues related to climate change.

Northwest’s Marine Biology Society is sponsoring the screening at 7 pm, Wednesday, April 17 at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts. The screening is free and open to the public.

“The documentary addresses the need for America to become more involved in the issue of climate change and reviews evidence for climate change, predictions for the future and a strong political message, urging the audience to consider climate change issues whenever they vote,” Northwest Assistant Professor of Biology Peter Adam said.