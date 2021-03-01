Plans are underway to replace two Nodaway County bridges.

MoDOT will host both a virtual and phone-in public meeting to gather community feedback regarding the planned replacements of the US Route 136 Mozingo Creek and Long Branch bridges, located east of Maryville. The projects are currently scheduled to be let for contractor bidding in August 2021.

These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, MoDOT has temporarily suspended all in-person meetings, but is still seeking public input on planned projects. In place of a face-to-face informational meeting, MoDOT has three avenues by which members of the public may ask questions or leave comments:

Visit the projects’ virtual public meeting space at modot.org/nodaway-county-us- route-136-bridge-projects

There visitors will find project information, detour route plans, a webform to leave comments or ask questions, and a way to sign up for project-specific email updates.

To participate in one of two planned call-in sessions:

The call-in sessions will be held from 11 am to 1 pm,Tuesday, March 2 and from 4 to 6 pm. Participants can call 816.387.2483 during those hours to have an individual conversation with the project manager overseeing the design. If the line is busy, please leave a message or call back later.

To mail in your comments:

Send your questions and comments to: US Route 136 Bridge Replacement Projects Comments, Missouri Department of Transportation, 3602 North Belt Highway, St. Joseph, MO 64506. All comments must be postmarked by March 5.