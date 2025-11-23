Food pantries, meal programs and community partners from across Nodaway County gathered November 14 for a countywide Food Systems Roundtable focused on improving coordination and strengthening local food access.

The event took place at the Nodaway County Administration Center and brought together representatives from multiple organizations to share updates, compare challenges and explore opportunities for collaboration.

Participants described growing needs in their communities, including limited public awareness of available services, persistent stigma around using food pantries, transportation barriers and difficulties accessing fresh produce. Several programs noted that many families struggle with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, while others shared that dental issues often influence what foods their clients can comfortably eat.

Despite shared challenges, the group identified numerous ways to work together more effectively. Providers discussed opportunities for joint food drives, sharing volunteers, coordinating transportation or storage resources and exploring collaborative grant applications for county-wide improvements. Many expressed interest in creating a shared information sheet and strengthening communication channels to help families more easily find the services they need.

The roundtable concluded with interest in continuing the conversation through follow-up meetings, shared communication and possible facility tours. Each pantry participating in the roundtable received a food box filled with non-perishable food items they may use to stock the shelves in their pantry. Food boxes were provide by the Building Rural Food Access in Missouri project, a partnership with Empower Missouri, University of Missouri Extension, IFF, and Missouri Coalition for the Environment, funded by a planning grant from America’s Healthy Food Financing Initiative and USDA.

This gathering is part of the county’s larger participation in the Missouri EATs (Engage–Act–Transform) initiative, a community development process supported by University of Missouri Extension to help communities build healthier, more resilient and more equitable local food systems. Missouri EATs brings people together to identify local assets, assess needs, set priorities, and create actionable plans to strengthen the food system over time.

Nodaway County Economic Development serves as the local contact for this work. For more information, or to join the Missouri EATs effort in the county, contact Josh McKim or Kim Mildward at 660.582.4490; or for more information on the Food Network Roundtable, contact Debbie Bennett, MU Extension at 660.582.8101.