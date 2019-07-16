A complete overhaul is nearing completion at the Nodaway County Community Building, located north of the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport on Hawk Road in Maryville.

Updates to the building, which is over 45 years old, include full flake epoxy flooring by Hensley Flooring, new wall covering, three new bathrooms and a new catering kitchen, all ADA accessible, costing over $41,000.

The renovations were made possible through grants from the Gladys Rickard Charitable Trust of $65,000 and the Gary G. Taylor Charitable Trust of $5,000 along with several individual donations.

The nine-member board, Boy Scouts Troop 190, an Eagle Scout and several contractors who gave of their time worked together on the project.

It is currently ready to rent and can seat between 230 and 250 people.

Individuals are invited to take a look at the updates during the 4-H/FFA youth livestock show, from July 16 through 18, at the Nodaway County Fair.