A blood drive will be held in Maryville later this month.

Community Blood Center (CBC) has declared a blood emergency for the Greater Kansas City metropolitan area.

The organization is asking the community to donate blood immediately to help replenish the blood supply for more than 60 hospitals throughout the area including Kansas City, eastern Kansas and western Missouri.

In order to maintain a safe blood supply, a seven-day inventory of all blood types must be continually replenished. Right now, reserves are well below that minimum. Of particular urgency is the need for O- and B- blood types. Having barely recovered from a difficult winter, supplies continue to suffer due to low donations and an overall declining donor base in the greater Kansas City area. These low levels are particularly dangerous leading into summer months, when people are less likely to donate blood as schools go on summer break and families take vacations.

“While blood donations tend to slow down in the summer months, the need does not,” CBC Executive Director Kim Peck said. “Right now, supplies are low and we need all those who are able to donate and help ensure that every patient and hospital has access to life-saving blood when they need it.”

A blood drive is being held in Maryville from 11 am to 7 pm, Tuesday, May 28 at the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 102 North Main Street, Maryville.

Each donor will be eligible to receive two free tickets to a Kansas City Royals game, a free Royals T-shirt or a $5 gift card to the online MLB store.

For more information on donor centers, mobile blood drives or how to set up your own drive, visit savealifenow.org or call 1.877.468.6844.