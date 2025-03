The Nodaway County Commissioners presented a $5,000 check to members of the St. Francis Foundation and Mosaic employees for opioid settlements.

Those attending the check presentation were Ryan Rampton, Holly Cowden, Teri Harr, Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, Kelsi Meyer, Mosaic Maryville COO Dana Anderson and Mosaic Maryville Interim President Scott Koelliker.