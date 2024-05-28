Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker and Scott Walk, associate commission; Angie Cordell, deputy clerk.

Walker made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/21/24. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor license for Rick’s Country Shoppe and Woldruff Fencing; Back Yard Vine & Wine LLC; Fraternal Order of Eagles 3669.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Collector/treasurer Vehicle Sales Tax, Motor Fuel Tax report on May 24.

Inspections – Walker and Walk, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected the bridges on Roads #764, Road #763, and Bridge #0753004 in White Cloud Township.

Lindsey Chaffin, Great River Engineering, set up the bid opening for BRO#63 to be held at 9 am, June 27.

The commission spoke with Larry Jacobson, Snyder and Associates, on the timeline for BRO bridge.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer discussed SB190 status.

Major Scott Wedlock met with the commission to relay a thank you to road and bridge operators with their assistance operating equipment during the investigation. Wedlock also provided an update on the Jail Maintenance and Improvement grant.

Walker made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Walker made a motion to adjourn until 5/28/2024.