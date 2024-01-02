Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 12/26/23. The motion passed.

The commission reviewed the following information: Certificate of Liability Insurance from Loch Sand & Construction; Storm Spotter Training information.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave an update on the dump truck auction on Purple Wave Auction. The truck sold for a total of $57,000. Engle requested bids be prepared for rebar and pipe. Sealed bids will be opened at 11 and 11:30 respectively, January 25, 2024.

Purchased bulbs from Coenen Electric to test on the lights at the Administration Center. Jeff James, James Electric, LLC stopped in to look at the lights to come up with a plan for a future change of the lights.

Cheyenne Murphy, NWMO Regional Council of Government, stopped in to give updates on the Jail Maintenance and Improvement Grant and have the equipment proposal on the commercial washer and dryer.

Discussed road and bridge requested amounts for 2024 budget with Engle. Also looked at the Special Road and Bridge, that is the CART rock, budget.

The December expense and revenue budget report and an updated leave report was presented for review.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Calls were put in to Larry Jacobson, Snyder and Associates and Lindsey Chaffin, Great River Engineering, regarding BRO budget numbers.

Alert 1 Pest Control was on site to spray the Administration Center, Courthouse and Jail buildings. Service Agreements were signed for the Administration Center and Courthouse. Contact was made with United Fiber regarding a phone issue.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 1/2/2024.