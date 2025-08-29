The Nodaway County Commissioners set the 2026 tax levy at 13¢ per $100 assessed valuation August 26 after a public hearing where no citizen spoke.

The assessed valuation of the county, which is personal property, real estate property, being residential, commercial and agriculture, is $471,083,461 currently. This will generate $612,408 for the year.

The commissioners discussed other possible tax levy amounts from 10¢ to 13¢ per $100 assessed valuation before Associate Commissioner Chris Burns made the motion to set the tax at 13¢, Associate Commissioner Scott Walk seconded. Motion carried.

The personal property values of Nodaway County citizens includes livestock, farm machinery, vehicles including recreational vehicles, grain and other agricultural crops, manufactured homes, historical motor vehicles, aircraft and aircraft built from kits, pollution control tools and equipment as well as other tangible property.

The assessed valuation of land is taxed at residential, 19 percent; agriculture, 12 percent and commercial, 32 percent. There is also a $1.14 surtax placed on commercial inventory.

The market sale of land does not influence the assessed valuation that the county places on real estate whether residential, agriculture or commercial. The state of Iowa’s assessed value is set by the market price of the land.

The taxes will allow for the Administration Center, which is 17 years old. The initial tax was 16¢ in 2008, but has fluctuated down to 12¢ until recent years. The bank loan annual payment is $356,00 to US Bank, which cannot be refinanced with the bank or other financial institution.

The commissioners also approved the tax levies for the Senate Bill 40 and senior citizens at 5¢ per $100 assessed valuation. Each entity will receive $235,542.