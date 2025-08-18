The Nodaway County Commission presented a back to school donation to One Act, an organization that aids school children with hygiene products, underwear, socks and shoes. Samantha Raasch is the coordinator for One Act and accepted the money. The $1,000 gift began from the Higginbotham Insurance and Financial Services, who provides the county employees with insurance. The Higginbotham company, Casey Chastain, received the dollars from the Community Foundation of Ozarks, who had the specifications for the recipients’ back to school items be paid from the funds being $250 for each of the four families be spent on back to school clothing. One Act has served all the schools’ children in Nodaway County and Stanberry for nearly a decade.