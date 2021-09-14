The Rolla Dicks American Legion Auxiliary will be selling commemorative bricks at the 5 to 7 pm, Friday, September 17 tenderloin sandwich supper at the American Legion Building, Burlington Jct.

The 4×8 inch bricks will be placed in the sidewalk at the front of the building by the Vietnam stone memorial. The cost is $75 for each brick which can have three lines of engraving.

The bricks may commemorate the memory of a loved one, a business, family or community members. Funds will be used for veterans, troops and community projects.