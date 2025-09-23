Barbara Cochran, Maryville, has written poetry since she was seven years old in 1957.

This has resulted in her publishing two poetry books, “My Heart in Rhyme” and “The Yesteryears.” Her talent for poetry is inherited from her grandfather, Charles Carr and father, Truman Carr, also of Maryville.

Cochran has always written her poetry for personal use, until her daughter-in-law, Lori McKinney, told her “to get them published or she would do it after I died.”

“My Heart in Rhyme” is Cochran’s life history up to 2006 and is $10. “The Yesteryears” is from there on and is $10 for paperback and $20 for hardcover.

“Her poems are so cool,” McKinney said. “When she is sad, she’d write it down. She’d remember her childhood and write it down.”

“Someone will tell me a story and I’ll go home and write about it,” Cochran said. “I write the way I talk. I want people to enjoy these poems.”

Both books are for sale at the Nodaway News Leader, 116 East Third Street, Maryville. NNL is open 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday.