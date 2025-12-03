Cobblestone Hotels announced the Top Ten GES awards recipients at the annual brand awards ceremony in Orlando, FL recently.

Among the standout individuals that represent the ideals and values of the Cobblestone brand was the Cobblestone Inn and Suites, located at the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, near the event center.

The Maryville lodge was one of the ten properties who performed highest in the category of guest experience, measured by ranking above the minimum of 4.2 in the reputation portal for 2024, submitting the minimum or higher than the minimum of required guest surveys each month in 2024, and maintaining a review response rate of 95 percent or higher.

Other winners from the over 158 hotels of the Cobblestone Hotels chaing were located in: Denison, IA; Mosinee, WI; Ord, NE; Holyoke, NE; Soda Springs, ID; Pine Bluffs, WY; Brookville, IN and Knoxville, IA.

Each hotel will be receiving a plaque that will be displayed at the property.