Maryville High School will present “Clue On Stage” at 7 pm, Friday and Saturday, March 22 and 23, and 2 pm, Sunday, March 24 at the Lee and Nina Schneider Performing Arts Center at MHS.

Cast members include Ethan Dulin as Colonel Mustard, Lauren Liberty as Mabel the Motorist, Mitchell Meyers as Mr. Green, Collin Sullivan as Mr. Boddy, Skiler Williams as Mrs. Peacock, Drew Walker as Wadsworth, Olivia Stiff as FBI Chief, Cailee Burg as Police Officer, Jake Walker as Professor Plum, Ashlyn Oltman as Yvette the Maid, Sarah Crowley as Singing Telegram Girl, and Gabi Argo as Mrs. White. Not pictured is Hannah Hawthorne as Miss Scarlet.

The play is adapted from the Paramount Pictures Film and the board game by Hasbro, Inc.

Tickets are $5 at the door.