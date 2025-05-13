In a heartwarming display of familial bond and musical passion, members of over a dozen families are making their mark on the local music scene by singing with the Nodaway Chorale.

Parents, children, grandparents and spouses are singing side by side, proving that music is more than just an art form; it is a thread that ties generations together.

This unique family involvement in the community chorus is not just about making beautiful music; it is about fostering connection, instilling a love of the arts and bringing people together through shared experiences. These singers of the Nodaway Chorale represent the growing role that multi-generational involvement plays in nurturing a more inclusive, supportive and creative local arts community.

The power of music and family togetherness

Music has long been recognized for its ability to unite people, whether they are strangers or family. When families sing together, especially across generations, it can create powerful, lasting bonds that transcend day-to-day interactions. The Rash-Cantrell family, with members spanning three generations, brings a sense of history and tradition to their performances that resonate deeply with audiences and fellow chorus members alike. The director of the Nodaway Chorale is Jim Rash, his daughter, Julie Cantrell, is a Chorale singer, and grandson Ferris Cantrell is a member of the Youth Choir of Northwest Missouri.

“Sharing this experience with my daughter and grandson is something special,” said Rash. “We all have our unique voices, but when we sing together, it creates a harmony that mirrors the unity we feel as a family. It’s something we’ll remember forever.”

Benefits of family participation

The decision to participate in the community chorus has proven to have far-reaching benefits, not just for the family but for the broader community.

Stronger family bonds: Singing together promotes cooperation, communication, and mutual respect. Each family member learns from one another, whether it is about technique, musicality or simply experiencing the joy of music. These experiences help deepen relationships and create lasting memories.

Emotional and social well-being: Research consistently shows that music, especially group singing, can boost mental health and reduce stress. For families, participating in the chorus provides a shared space for emotional expression, teamwork and personal growth, which contributes to overall well-being.

Multi-generational learning: Children benefit from the guidance of their elders, while older generations often find themselves learning new things from their younger relatives. This exchange of knowledge strengthens family ties and enriches the musical experience for everyone involved.

Community engagement: The Nodaway Chorale has been a cornerstone of the local arts scene since 2006, offering opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to come together and create something greater than the sum of its parts.

Christine Benson, who along with husband, Joel, sings with the chorus, shares, “Singing is fun and brings joy to my soul. Singing with family is priceless.”

Inspiring others: The sight of multiple generations harmonizing on stage serves as an inspiration to other families, encouraging them to seek out ways to participate in their community and enrich their lives through the arts. Singing together at a recent concert, the Nodaway Chorale and the Youth Choir of NWMO showed that music is timeless and inclusive; no one is ever too old or too young to join in.

A bright future ahead

All the spouse-couples and parent-child families agree that singing with a chorus fosters a spirit of togetherness that is contagious. Whether singing a classic piece or a modern favorite, all feel a deep connection not just to each other, but to everyone who is part of the chorus.

About the choruses

The Nodaway Chorale and the Youth Choir of NWMO invite everyone, young and old, to experience the magic and inspiration of singing choral music.

The Nodaway Chorale is a secular, non-profit, non-audition, 60-voice community chorus dedicated to bringing together individuals from all walks of life to perform choral music that enhances the cultural vibrancy of the community. The chorus provides a welcoming space for singers of all ages and skill levels to come together, learn, and grow. For more information about upcoming performances or how to join the Nodaway Chorale, email infor@nodawaychorale.org or visit their website nodawaychorale.org or social media pages.

Founded in 2022 by director Joni Voss, the Youth Choir of NWMO is open to all students in second through 12th grades with no audition required. The choir aims to help singers grow in confidence, learn to read choral music, and experience the joy of being a part of a supportive group. For more information, visit their Facebook page, facebook.com/YCNWMO