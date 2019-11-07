Cletus J. Henggeler, 87, Stanberry, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

He was born March 18, 1932, near Clyde, to Joseph C. and Mary C. Runde Henggeler. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School.

Mass of Christian burial was Monday, November 4 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct. Burial was in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, VFW Conception Jct. or the MFA Scholarship.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.