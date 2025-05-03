Cleota Mae Vogel, 85, died Monday, April 28, 2025, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak, IA.

She was born May 28, 1939, to Willard Elmer and Mildred Magdalene Pedersen Nelson on a farm in rural Barnard. She was raised outside of Barnard and attended country school through eighth grade. She graduated as valedictorian from South Nodaway High School with the class of 1957. She attended Northwest Missouri State College, Maryville, eventually graduating in 1972 with a BS in secondary education.

On June 14, 1959, she married Don Vogel in Guilford.

Mrs. Vogel was a homemaker and farm wife. She balanced substitute teaching with raising her family and helping on the farm. Later, she transitioned into a new role at UARCO in Corning, IA, where she spent 17 years designing business forms. She continued to support her family in various capacities, including working alongside her husband at his Auto Body Shop and keeping the farm books until her retirement three years ago.

She was an active member of the Lincoln Center United Methodist Church until 1984, where she participated in the Lincoln Center Ladies Aide, served as Sunday school superintendent, and taught Bible school. She later became a member of the Corning United Methodist Church. She was also active in the Lincoln Township Club and co-led the Eager Beavers 4-H Club for a decade, alongside her daughters.

No services are planned. There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, May 2 at the Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, IA.

