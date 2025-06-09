Cleola Beth Brandt, 94, Ravenwood, died Wednesday, May 30, 2025.

She was born June 18, 1930, to Loyd E. and M. Emma Freeman Powell in Ravenwood. She attended Monroe Country School for her early education before graduating from Ravenwood High School.

On October 1, 1949, she married George E. “Bud” Brandt in Maryville. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Brandt served as vice president of Citizen Bank and Trust for many years until her retirement in 1992.

She was a member of the Community of Christ Church.

Memorial service will be at 10 am, Saturday, June 14 at the Community of Christ Church in Maryville. Burial will be at Sweet Home Cemetery, Ravenwood. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Friday, June 13 at Price Funeral Home.

Memorials can be made to Camp Quality.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.