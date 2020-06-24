The Clearmont City Council discussed the sewer pump issue again at the June 16 meeting.

The company, Alliance Pump, Kansas City, has delivered a pump for the sewer lagoon, which the council questioned the specifications. The old pump that has lasted 15-plus years is one-horsepower and the new pump is a three-horsepower one. This horsepower difference creates issues that could affect the life of the motor. Alliance representatives realize this and has offered to extend the warranty on parts and service.

The council decided to wait for the company representative to come to a meeting before they pay the bill.

Other business the council addressed:

• Swore-in the new elected council members.

• Correspondence came from Amber Barnes, Rural Development and Curt and Debbie Engel, residents, requested clarification of opening the alley adjacent to their property. Council decided to speak to the property owner of the fence which is in the open alley. Mayor Byron Clark will check about a light pole.

• The water-sewer report included plans to flush the hydrants this month.

• Councilman Herb Snodderley will try to purchase pivot tires.

• The street maintenance report noted the supply of cold mix will be available this week.