The Clearmont City Council had litigation issues on their February 23 agenda.

Within the correspondence portion of the meeting, Councilman Herb Snodderley received a letter from an attorney, Miles Figg, Smithville, requesting negotiation for two reasons in representing Jack McElroy. The issues are an unpaid water bill and the placement of a building in an alley. Council took no action.

The second legal question arose when an individual defied a city ordinance and entered her name on the April 6 ballot for council position even though she owes an outstanding city water bill. The council decided to contact an attorney to decide the possible action.

Other business items included:

• Plans to study a possible city website through the ruraltownweb.com.

• Received the annual payment in lieu of taxes for $44.50.

• City Clerk Linda Babcock presented the 2021 budget. Council will table the approval to the next meeting after a review.

• The water and sewer department report noted there was a need to order meter resets and meter pits. Mayor Byron Clark will order.

• The street maintenance report told of the city’s efforts to keep the snow plowed through the winter storms.