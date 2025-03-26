Clearmont Mayor Byron Clark placed an update of the water system on social media this week.

The city has had billing issues that have had to be dealt with during the transition to the new Metron cellular-read meters in July 2024. The project was to replace older meters that were nearing the end of their life cycle.

Clark noted, “The new meters, which are widely used throughout the county, allow the city to monitor water consumption daily and detect leaks more efficiently. Along with the new meters, we also implemented updated software to streamline the process of transferring meter readings to our billing system. This upgrade will allow customers to create online accounts to track water usage, access bills more quickly, and make payments more efficiently.”

However, during the setup process, we encountered integration issues that took longer than expected to resolve. We are pleased to inform you that the system is now fully operational and ready for use by the city,” said Clark.

Training aids and workshops will be available to help customers navigate the new system.

He continued, “We sincerely apologize for the delays in issuing bills. To ensure fairness, late fees on past due bills will be waived as we work to bring accounts up to date. We appreciate your patience as we address the challenges that come with implementing new technology.”

The post announced Diana Logan had been hired to manage the water and sewer billing software and oversee monthly billing. She will complete her training in the coming weeks and assume responsibility for billing operations.

Those with additional questions, should contact the city at 816.390.7151.