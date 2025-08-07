The Clearmont City Council met on July 15 to discuss the business of the city.

The minutes from the previous meeting were approved by the council, as well as the payment of bills.

People Service Representative Nick Sowards reported that routine bacteria samples were collected, and all came back with no coliform present. All monthly maintenance has been completed, and the reports for the lead and copper analysis have been submitted. The pump for the pivot still needs repair. Councilman Herb Snodderley suggested that hydrants are due for flushing and recommended scheduling this task annually at the same time.

Mayor Byron Clark will notify One Call to mark utilities at the intersections of Highway 71 and Chamberlain, as well as Highway 71 and West Walnut.

A ditch on West North Street is beginning to wash out near the road and needs repair to prevent further damage was also discussed.