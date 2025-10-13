Water Clerk Dianna Logan presented the water bill report to council members at the September 22 meeting.

She noted that 27 accounts are currently past due. Certified letters will be sent to those residents, advising them to avoid disconnection. Payment in full must be received by October 16, and if service is disconnected, additional fees will be required for restoration. The letter also clarifies that residents remain responsible for the minimum monthly charge unless the meter is fully removed.

Four meters have been identified for removal, but will be reassigned to residents who still need new installations.

Council member Brenda Snodderley suggested that a more streamlined system should be implemented to make it easier for new residents to sign up for water accounts.

Citizen Patty McElroy addressed the board, expressing concern that residents may not have been previously informed they would still be required to pay for a meter even if water service was shut off. The council agreed that past records and communications should be reviewed to determine what information had been provided to citizens.

The city also received a letter from the state auditor needing forms detailing any income received from traffic fines.