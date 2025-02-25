The Clearmont City Council met January 28, and heard a report from People Service Representative Nick Sowards.

Routine bacteria sewer samples were collected for MODNR, and all samples came back coliform absent. Sowards suggested that the city should work on valves to control detention time and discharge, which would also be able to control blue green algae bloom by adding copper sulfate if needed.

A resident’s water meter froze during the recent extreme cold weather. The affected meter was one of the older models that had not been replaced due to obstruction from overgrown tree roots. The council discussed potentially relocating the meter.

It was noted that all other meters are operational and seemed to be reading well, however there continues to be delays in syncing the software. Mayor Byron Clark will be traveling to Lincoln, NE, to meet with the G-Work Company to address issues with the water meter software program.

Several residents have submitted complaints regarding late or missing water bills. Councilman Kyle Martin emphasized the need for better communication with residents. While late fees will be waived, he suggested that letters be sent to notify residents of the situation and to apologize for any inconvenience.

The council discussed potentially getting new Christmas lighting for the streets. They will contact a company to place an order, and an invoice will be submitted for approval at the next month’s meeting.