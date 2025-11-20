The Clearmont City Council met October 21 where it was reported the city received a letter from the state auditor verifying they received the requested addendum regarding traffic fines for 2024/25.

The minutes from the previous meeting were approved, as well as payment of bills, with the exception of the Metron bill, verification will be obtained before payment.

Nick Sowards presented the People Service report. All routine bacteria samples were collected, and all results came back coliform absent. Monthly maintenance was performed on the lagoon life station. Sowards recommended scheduling irrigation after the crops are harvested and will continue to monitor pH levels.

Water Clerk Dianna Logan submitted her report. The board discussed the need to create a comprehensive water ordinance to include all relevant water information. It was noted that some meter antennas may need to be purchased due to their location.

The gearbox on the city truck will need to be removed for repair. Patty McElroy addressed the board, expressing concern about when the city is flushing water lines and whether the hydrant at the intersection of Chamberlain and Highway 71 had been checked or replaced.

Kurt Engle suggested that future city council meetings be held at the Little Red Schoolhouse.

Kathy Danner inquired about the recent increase in her water bill, which has doubled in the past months. Councilman Herb Snodderley will work to determine whether there may be a leak.