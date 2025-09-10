With two years of fundraising events, donations and a $25,000 grant from the Gladys Rickard Trust, the Clearmont Community Club was able to install a $75,000 playground structure at the Clearmont City Park. The ribbon cutting was held August 29 with Peggy Younger and Mayor Byron Clark holding the ribbon as CCC President Melissa Evans cut, while other community members gathered around.

The next CCC fundraising event will be the Clearmont Poker Run with registration at 12:30 pm and vehicles out at 1:30 pm, Saturday, September 27. It starts and ends at the Little Red Schoolhouse. There is also a freewill donation meal from 4 to 7 pm.