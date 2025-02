The Platte Valley boys took down Northeast Nodaway 80-39 February 24 at Mound City, while North Nodaway fell 33-48 to Worth County. In girls action, on February 25 at Jefferson High School, Northeast Nodaway lost 33-43 to Stanberry, and Platte Valley defeated North Nodaway 43-14. Full coverage with photos can be found on Page 13 of this week’s NNL.