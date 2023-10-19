Clarnell B. Nelson Morriss, 95, Kansas City, died Monday, October 16, 2023.

She was born February 23, 1928, in Guilford, to Clarence R. Nelson and Salena Torrance Nelson. She was a 1945 graduate of Guilford High School.

In December 1947, she married Virgil R. Morriss. He preceded her in death in September 1993.

Mrs. Morriss worked as a homemaker and for many years at Pioneer Cap Factory in Stanberry, until it closed. She then worked at Parkdale Nursing Home Laundry, Maryville and cooked at Barnard Restaurant. Following her husband’s death, she moved to Kansas City and worked well into her 80s as assistant manager at her apartment complex.

She was a member of the Guilford Community of Christ Church and the American Legion Auxiliary and DAV.

Services will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, October 21 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, Savannah. Visitation will be held at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Graves Cemetery, Guilford.

Memorials may be made to Guilford Community of Christ Church or the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.