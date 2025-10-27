Clarice Jean Holtman-Schuetz, 83, Maryville, died Thursday, October 16, 2025, surrounded by her family at Oak Point of Maryville.

Mrs. Holtman-Schuetz was born on February 24, 1942, to Michael and Gerturde (Eickholt) Eckstein. She went to a country school until attending junior high and high school at Jefferson and graduating in 1960.

She married Ronald E. Holtman on October 7, 1961 who preceded her in death March 13, 1988.

She worked at the Conception Abbey and Clyde Convent, the Maryville ASCS office. She was active in the St. Columba Altar Society and St. Gregory’s Ladies Guild and the American Legion Auxiliary 464.

She married Maurice Schuetz October 12, 2018.

The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am Friday, October 24 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville.

The graveside service will be at 3 pm, Friday at St. Columba Cemetery in Conception. Rosary will be at 6 pm, Thursday, October 23 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 8 pm.

The family suggests memorials to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church or Right to Life.

Arrangements were under the care of Price Funeral Home.