Members of the Groumoutis family gathered to celebrate 50 years of A&G Restaurant, 208 North Main, Maryville December 5. The City of Maryville honored the restaurant owners, Sue and George Groumoutis with a proclamation, read by Mayor Dannen Merrill during the presentation. Several other city leaders as well as the Maryville Chamber of Commerce were represented to congratulate the family which included Pete Tsamolias, Toula Tsamolias, Filitsa Groumoutis, Susan Groumoutis, George Groumoutis, Deno Groumoutis and Maria Leonard.