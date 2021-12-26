The City of Maryville is providing two locations for the disposal of real Christmas trees.

Trees will be accepted until Tuesday, January 18 at the City of Maryville’s Street Garage, located at Second Street and North Newton Street, or the lower parking lot behind city hall, at 415 North Market Street.

Trees will not be taken for free at the transfer station as it is now being operated by a private party.

Please remove all lights, ornaments and tree stands before disposing of your tree.

Those who have any questions regarding the Christmas tree drop off should call city hall at 660.562.8012.