Maryville city employees stepped up, March 24, to home-deliver meals to seniors for the Nodaway County Senior Center. City Manager Greg McDanel heads out to deliver warm, nutritious meals to the individuals on city route three. Seven city employees and City Council Member Ben Lipiec delivered to 55 individuals on the four city routes.

The Meals on Wheels program celebrates each March the proven collaboration of community volunteers to ensure seniors receive a warm meal. To volunteer for the home-delivered meals program, contact Amie Firavich at 660.562.3999.