Cindy Lemar, Graham, retired after a 30-year teaching career at Nodaway-Holt R-VII in 2016. Lemar was awarded the 2025 Missouri Retired Teachers Association Distinguished Retiree of the Year, September 24 at the group’s annual conference.

The event honored Lemar as the top retiree in the state at the organization’s conference held at Stoney Creek Hotel, Independence. Lemar was accompanied by her husband, Scott to celebrate with her and several friends who were fellow teacher and North Star Advocacy Center associates, where she works part-time.

Within the printed souvenir program it was noted that as a teacher, “she was instrumental in developing professional development programs, mentoring teachers and creating the district mission statement. Post retirement, she has been a substitute teacher, tutor and photographer, contributing to yearbooks and local newspapers. She manages a memorial fund honoring a colleague and organizes literacy programs and trips for students.”

Lemar has been an active member of the Nodaway County Retired School Employees (NCARSE) and has served as its president as well as spearheading a grant program for local schools. Besides her current position at North Star Advocacy Center, she teaches fitness classes at the Maryville Community Center also.

Prior top statewide honors of the year’s distinguished retiree have gone to Jane Walter and Carole O’Riley, who were also nominated by the NCARSE organization.