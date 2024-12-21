The First United Methodist Church Maryville held a formal ribbon cutting on November 18 for Shayliegh Rybolt’s Eagle Scout project. The new facility for Cinderella’s Closet was designed, planned and constructed by Shayliegh and her volunteers. Those attending the ribbon cutting were Mark Hendrix, Ken Smith, Shirley Barnett, Pastor Steve Jones, Eagle Scout Shayliegh Rybolt, Cathy Rybolt, Vanessa Parsons, John Campbell, Lynn Beason, Pastor Wendy Poynter, Wendy Miller and Rod Couts.