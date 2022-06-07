The summertime staple of Vacation Bible School is available for Nodaway County children.

Listed are the submissions of Nodaway County churches:

June 25: First Christian Church, 201 West Third Street, Maryville, “Gone Fishing,” from 9 am to 2 pm. Children from age three, if potty trained through fourth grade may attend the free VBS. Lunch is provided. To register, visit fccmaryvillemo.com or pick up a form at the church office.

June 27-29: First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main, Maryville, “STEM,” supper, 5:30 pm; children and youth VBS, 6 to 8 pm; adult Bible study, 6 pm. There will be science experiments, bible study, games, craft activities and snacks. To register, visit maryvillefumc.org/family-vbs.

July 18-22: St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, 333 South Davis, Maryville, “A Journey through the Bible,” for prekindergarten, age three plus through eighth grade, 8:30 am to noon. Cost is $20 per child; three plus children are $50 total. Sign up is on the web site, stgregorysmaryville.org.

July 25-27: Burlington Jct. First Christian Church, “Spark Imagination,” 5:30 to 8 pm.

July 25-29: Hopkins Christian Church, “Rocky Railway,” free for kindergarten through fifth grade, 6 to 8:15 pm at Christian Church. Early registration sheets are available at Rick’s Country Shop, Hopkins, and at the church. Parents can come 25 minutes early on Monday, July 25 to register. For more information, contact Lindsay at 660.254.3420 or sassyflorist@yahoo.com.

July 31 – August 3: The Bridge, 1122 South Main, Maryville, “On the Case,” free dinner for preschool through fourth grade provided at 6 pm, VBS is from 6:30 to 8 pm. Preregistration is available at thebridgemaryville.com.