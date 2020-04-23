Charles Henry “Chuck” “Vegas” George, 71, died Saturday, April 18, 2020.

He was born March 24, 1949, in Chicago IL, to Louis and Marian George. He graduated from Maryville RII High School in 1967.

Services will be held in the future in Roatan with burial in the Port Royal community.

The recent pandemic has significantly impacted the island economy that relies heavily on tourism leaving many households without a means of food. Memorials may be made to Vegas Electric to be used to make food baskets for the families in need.

Donations can be sent to: Charles George Memorial, 823 West Lakeside Place, Unit 3W, Chicago, IL 60640; facebook.com/vegaselectricroa; vegaselectric.net; projecttrust.org.uk.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.