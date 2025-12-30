The Oklahoma State University Alumni Association is honoring Christy Tapps and 10 others as the inaugural recipients of the OSU Outstanding Young Alumni Award.

This award recognizes alumni of the Cowboy family who are age 40 or younger who have distinguished themselves through their profession and the betterment of their community while serving as a champion for OSU.

Tapps graduated from Oklahoma State University with a master’s degree in health and human performance in 2009 after completing her bachelor’s in sports medicine and athletic training at Missouri State University. While at OSU, she worked directly with women’s cross country, track and field and tennis programs, experiences that shaped her commitment to serving student-athletes and advancing the field of athletic training.

Tapps currently serves as the assistant vice president of student affairs, health and wellbeing at Northwest Missouri State University, providing strategic leadership and operational oversight for the university’s integrated health clinic, counseling and wellness education and prevention services. In this executive role, she leads a team of professionals focused on advancing student success through which every student feels seen, supported and equipped to thrive; physically, mentally and emotionally. Her leadership also focuses on collaboration; bringing together faculty and staff to support the physical and emotional wellbeing of every student.

A respected leader with more than 20 years of experience in collegiate athletics, clinical health and wellness administration, Tapps has made a lasting impact on student wellbeing and campus safety. Since joining Northwest in 2016, she served as head athletic trainer, senior woman administrator and director of sports medicine, transforming athletic healthcare practices and expanding services to meet the evolving needs of students.

Tapps’ service and impact have been recognized at the institutional, state and national levels. She received the Northwest Board of Regents Lifesaver Award and national honors from the National Athletic Trainers’ Association for saving the life of a student-athlete. In 2025, she was named the recipient of the Glenn L. McElroy Service Award by the Missouri Athletic Trainers’ Association, honoring her years of leadership and advocacy within the profession. She also served on the MoATA Executive Board from 2019-2024, advancing engagement and professional development across the state.

Tapps and her husband, Tyler, a proud OSU alumnus, live in Maryville with their two sons, Landon and Carter.

Tapps is a member of the OSU Alumni Association. This year’s honorees will be recognized during a luncheon on Friday, January 16 at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center as well as at the Kansas State versus OSU men’s basketball game on Saturday, January 17 inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. Tickets to the luncheon are available for purchase online.