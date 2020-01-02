Christopher Todd Allee, 57, Maryville, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield.

He was born September 27, 1962, to Bud and Willa Pennington Allee.

Funeral services were Monday, December 30 at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. Burial was at the Sheridan Cemetery, Vanskyock addition, Sheridan.

Memorials may be made to Maryville Young Players to help establish the Lindsey Allee Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.