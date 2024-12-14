Hineline Home Furnishings offers ways to spruce up your home for the holidays

By Kathryn Rice

For those who want to update their home furnishings for the holidays, Hineline Home Furnishings has a wide selection available for delivery.

General Manager Kyle Beggs said with three stores located in Maryville, Shenandoah, IA and Harlan, IA, there’s living room furniture, bedroom and mattress sets, dining tables and chairs, accent pieces and artwork to fill needs and upgrade homes in Nodaway County. Discounts and sale prices are on many items.

Lamps in stock include an antler one that would go by Dad’s chair. Several La-Z-Boy® recliners are on sale also for Dad.

Hineline has 12-months no-interest financing with approved credit. There is also a no-credit needed option. See the store for details. Lay-away is available for 90 days with no extra charge. A 20 percent down payment is required and a payment each month.

Hineline offers delivery up to Monday, December 23. Contact store for details on charges. There is no loading of furniture or delivery on Sundays.

The Maryville store is located at 1411 South Main Street, Maryville. Hours are 9 am to 5:30 pm, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays; 9 am to 7 pm, Thursdays; 9 am to 5 pm, Saturdays; and 1 to 5 pm, Sundays. Hineline will close at 2 pm, Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24.

As close as it is to Christmas, special orders can’t be delivered until after the new year.