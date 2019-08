Cheryl Anita Piveral Pierson, 64, Maryville, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

Mrs. Pierson’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Graveside services and burial were held Monday, August 19 at White Oak Cemetery, Pickering.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.