Cheryl Marguriette Mathias, 78, Maryville, died Monday, October 6, 2025.

She was born to William Carl Daniel and Dorothy Mae Johnson Steinhausen, Jr. in Escanaba, MI.

On April 16, 1967, she married Ronald S. Mathias, Sr. They were married 36 years before his death on May 7, 2002.

Mrs. Mathias was a senior instructor at Northern Michigan School of Cosmetology in Escanaba.

She was an active member of St. Gregory Catholic Church, Maryville.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am, Friday, October 10, at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Escanaba, MI. Visitation will be held from 10 am until noon, EDT, Monday, October 13 at Crawford Funeral Home, followed by burial at 1 pm.

Memorials may be made to Special Olympics, c/o Melody Prawitz, 702 Woodbine, St. Joseph, MO, 64507.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, and Crawford Funeral Home, Escanaba.