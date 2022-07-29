Charlie Roush, 87, Hopkins, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 15, 1935, in Pickering, to Lester and Ruby Riley Roush. He was a 1953 graduate of Pickering High School.

On June 8, 1954, he married Barbara J. Carmichael in Maryville.

Mr. Roush was the owner and operator of Roush Body Shop in Hopkins.

Services will be at 10 am, Friday, July 29 at the First Christian Church of Hopkins. Burial will be in Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Hopkins Christian Church.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home.